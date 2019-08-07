Temperatures have climbed into the triple digits, and smoke from distant blazes has started to foul the air just as the traditional peak of the fire season begins for north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Hotter temperatures, drying fuels and more active lightning storm patterns that generally arrive in early August often make this a busy time for firefighters here. But this year, they may be catching a bit of a break.
A low-pressure trough from the Pacific Ocean is forecast to begin a slow creep across the northern half of Idaho and western Montana as early as this evening and lasting into Sunday. It is forecast to bring scattered wet thunderstorms, rain, and higher humidities that could knock back the threat of rapid fire growth for a few days or even a few weeks.
“If it’s the kind of system where we have cooler temperatures and higher humidities for several days, that will really add a lot of moisture to the larger fuels and the fine fuels too,” said Michael Richmond, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service who works at the Northern Rockies Coordination Center in Missoula, Mont. “That will lower the overall fire potential for several days or a couple of weeks. A lot depends on what is behind the system.”
In some localized places, the storms could bring enough rain to cause flash flooding. That threat is especially true if heavy rainfall hits fire scars that are just one to two years old.
“Friday we will see the most active day with scattered, very wet storms, heightened flash flooding potential, especially in burned scars in north Idaho and most of western Montana,” Richmond said.
The latest forecast models show more rain potential in the Panhandle and the Bitterroot Mountains of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, where one-half inch could fall. But as much as one-quarter inch could fall in lower elevations of north central Idaho. Richmond said heavy rainfall from thunderstorms can be important, but sometimes the moisture is so intense it runs off before saturating soils and soaking fuels. What can have a bigger effect on fire threat is light rain combined with lower temperatures, shade from clouds and higher humidities.
Gregg Goodland, a spokesman for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest focused on fire information, said fire managers are watching the forecast precipitation but also know this is the time of year when things can quickly get busy.
“The first week of August is really kind of their key time where they are launching into the thick of it,” Goodland said. “We maybe are lucky right now that things are a bit less dry than normal, but we could be four or five days out of good drying and a little bit more problematic events happening.”
There are a few fires burning on the forest, including the Crab Fire 6 miles east of Powell and the Barren Hill Fire 17 miles southwest of Powell in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area. The Crab Fire started from a lightning strike July 26 and has burned about 185 acres. Firefighters are working to suppress the blaze. The Barren Hill Fire has covered about 550 acres. It is being allowed to burn to restore natural processes.
The Nethker Fire on the Payette National Forest in southern Idaho County near Burgdorf has burned about 350 acres. A type two incident command team is managing the efforts of about 230 firefighters to suppress the blaze.
Firefighters on the Umatilla National Forest covering portions of the Blue Mountains in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon are battling a handful of new fire starts, including the 8-acre Bucket Springs Fire about 6 miles north of Troy, Ore.
A fire burning in central Washington near Keller is fouling air across much of eastern Washington and northern Idaho. While air quality is worse in northern Idaho, the fire has led to a high-elevation haze in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Palouse, said Mellisa Rhein, northern Idaho air quality coordinator for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality at Lewiston.
“They are seeing a little more impact than what we are,” Rhein, said of the Coeur d’Alene area “Some of their (smoke) is coming down to ground level whereas ours is mostly in the upper atmosphere.”
She said air quality was mostly good in north central Idaho Tuesday but could dip into the moderate category from time to time over the next several days. Information about current air quality and tips for dealing with smoke is available at http://idsmoke.blogspot.com/.
