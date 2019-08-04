Firefighters stopped a fire in outbuildings on Lewiston’s Normal Hill Saturday before it spread into nearby homes.
The blaze was discovered at about 1:30 p.m., when the residents of a home at 1122 11th Ave. noticed the blaze while they were eating lunch at their kitchen table, said Lewiston Fire Department Battalion Chief Erik Kelly.
It started in two sheds that abutted each other along an alley. No one was in either building when the fire began. One was connected to power to run wood and metal working equipment, he said.
Those buildings and their contents are a complete loss. The fire also did superficial damage to a detached garage in an adjacent backyard, at 1124 11th Ave., before firefighters extinguished it.
At one point, the flames were within about 30 feet of the home at 1122 11th Ave.
“It did have serious potential,” Kelly said.
Crews encountered a number of potential hazards as they worked. Propane tanks were near the fire and were moved before they exploded. Live electricity wires leading to the houses fell and had to be deactivated by Avista.
The proximity of structures in the area was also a concern, Kelly said.
Wood fences surround the backyards of many nearby homes. Cars, motorcycles and wood are stored in many of the sheds and garages along the alley.
“The houses are built pretty close to the edges of the property lines and are pretty close to each other,” Kelly said. “It’s an old neighborhood with a lot of trees.”
No cause of the fire has been determined yet, he said.
A total of 20 firefighters responded, including a crew from the city of Clarkston. Temperatures were in the 90s and one firefighter was treated for dehydration at the scene.
