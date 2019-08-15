Clarkston firefighters have reached an agreement with the city after working without a contract since Jan. 1.
The three-year agreement between the city and Local Firefighters Union No. 2299 was signed this week following a brief executive session on negotiations at Monday night’s Clarkston City Council meeting.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said both parties spent more than a year in negotiations, and a mediator was called in last spring to help with the process. The new contract covers 12 full-time firefighters employed at the Clarkston Fire Department.
“We made some language changes, and I’m happy with the contract we came up with,” Lawrence said Wednesday. “I always hope we can keep all of our employees on the same trajectory, as far as raises. We try to treat employees as equals and make sure they all feel valued.”
The contract calls for a 2.6 percent wage increase this year, which will be paid retroactively, along with similar pay bumps in 2020 and ’21. The previous three-year agreement took longer to hammer out and included a 1.9 percent pay raise in 2018.
According to the contract, the base pay for a captain is now $5,647 a month, and $4,472 for an entry-level firefighter at the low end of the scale. Firefighters with advanced emergency medical training and paramedics are paid more than the base salary.
Interim Fire Chief Ryan Baskett, who was hired in June, helped facilitate the collective bargaining agreement, the mayor said.
“Chief Baskett brought a lot of knowledge and experience to the process,” Lawrence said. “We gave this a thorough review and I’m pleased with the outcome.”
Baskett said “leave time” was a primary issue addressed during the discussions.
“We had a lot of cleanup in that arena,” the fire chief said. “That was one of the big hurdles, but we were able to clear up different perspectives on how leave time is used. Overall, I believe that it was a fair deal for both the city and the labor group. A lot of hard work went into this, and I’m just glad it’s done and we can move forward to the future.”
Speaking on behalf of the firefighters, Union President Jim Babino echoed the chief’s sentiments.
“I’m glad we were able to work together with the fire chief to come to an agreement that both parties are satisfied with,” Babino said Wednesday.
Lawrence said the next round of negotiations will be with unions representing public works and the police department. Both contracts expire Dec. 31.
“I’m hopeful we can come to terms before the end of the year,” she said.
