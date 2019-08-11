YELM, Wash. — A Thurston County firefighter who pleaded guilty to third-degree assault has been sentenced to two months in jail.
Lance D. Casto, 48, was arrested in September after he allegedly beat up his friend. Casto is a longtime firefighter with Southeast Thurston Fire Authority in Yelm.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Casto to two months in jail. Casto also was ordered to undergo treatment for chemical dependency, mental health and anger management and to have no contact with the victim or his wife.
According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Casto, the friend and the friend’s wife had been drinking in Bucoda and were driving when Casto said something to the friend’s wife that the friend found offensive.
Deputies said Casto pulled the man out of the truck and began to beat him. The victim suffered a broken nose, four broken teeth, a fractured cheekbone, a swollen, split lip and cuts to his face and head.
Southeast Thurston Fire Chief Mark King said Casto was immediately placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest.