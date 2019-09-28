ANATONE — Firearms, a car and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a burglary on the 1300 block of Timberline Road in Anatone on Wednesday.
According to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, 10 firearms, two laptops, a toolbox, a Dremel toolkit and a gold 2018 Subaru Forester were stolen. The sheriff’s office received a call about the burglary at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident is currently under investigation. An estimated value of all of the items stolen was not immediately available.