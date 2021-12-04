Law enforcement officials expect multiple charges to be brought against two suspects identified in a residential burglary south of Pullman last month.
More than a dozen firearms were stolen from the residence during a Nov. 21 break-in, according to a news release Thursday from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers.
In their investigation, deputies at the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office gathered surveillance photos of a suspicious vehicle at the residence a day after the burglary was reported. With the help of the Moscow Police Department and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, authorities were able to identify the vehicle, along with a suspect believed to be involved.
The Moscow Police Department later found 17 of the stolen firearms while executing a search warrant at a residence in Moscow.
Officers also identified at least one other person involved in addition to the potential location of several other firearms taken in the Pullman burglary. According to Myers, the investigation is ongoing.