Fire training

Lewiston Fire Department firefighter Jonathan Sells, left, and engineer Zach Evangelho participate in putting out a fire during a training session Tuesday morning in Lewiston. The fire department was doing scenario-based training in a live fire simulation trailer provided by Idaho Fire Service Training. The trailer, which cost the department nothing, provides multiple scenarios for firefighters to run through, including basement fires, stove fires and rescue situations, among a variety of others. Since the fire department secured the trailer in early February, they have trained 60 of their own firefighters on the trailer, while also training an additional 40 firefighters from smaller departments around the area. This is the last week the Lewiston Fire Department will have the live fire simulation trailer, which has been stationed in the parking lot of Booth Hall, and there are plans to get two different simulators this year that will help with driving and fire education.
