Fire remains a threat in Idaho

As people travel out of town this Labor Day weekend for camping, fishing and other activities, the Idaho Department of Lands is warning recreators of high fire danger in the state’s forests.
While fire restrictions in many areas across the state have been lifted, Stage 1 burn restrictions surrounding Lewiston and Grangeville remain in effect, meaning campfires or portable stoves can only be used within designated recreation sites.
“With the current fire conditions we face, it is more important than ever that we take extra precautions out in the woods and rangelands to protect against devastating wildfires,” said Dustin Miller, department director.
Wildfire-related closures in the region have reduced the amount of land available for recreation, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Even in dispersed areas, which have little or no facilities, campsites may be few and far between.
People looking for something more developed should check out some of the public ground administered by the Bureau of Land Management.
Those staying in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley can look forward to hot days and warm nights throughout the three-day weekend. Forecasts call for clear skies and light winds, according to Travis Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.
“It doesn’t look like we’re going to see any impactful weather for the holiday weekend,” Wilson said. “If you’re traveling over the Cascades, there’ll be a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning, but it’ll be very light.”
Temperatures are projected to be warmer than usual for this time of year, he added.
Daily high temperatures are expected to hover around 90 degrees, with low temperatures sitting around 60 degrees — about 5 degrees above average.
Travelers can also anticipate higher fuel prices, according to Jennifer Cook, senior manager of corporate communications at AAA Washington. The average price of gas nationwide was $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday, but residents of the Northwest can expect to pay a bit more at the pump.
The average price for Idaho is $3.80 per gallon, and for Washington, it’s $3.90 per gallon. Last year at this time, Washington residents were paying about $1 less for an average of $2.84 per gallon.
Cook says the difference is because of the pandemic.
“It’s hard to compare current gas prices to last year, because demand was so low it drove prices down,” she said. “People are out there traveling this year who weren’t before.”
Lewiston’s average gas price was $3.53 per gallon on Wednesday, and Clarkston’s was $3.60.
The rise in prices, which began spiking in February, will do little to stifle travel plans. After Labor Day, fuel costs should begin to level off and then decrease as the region gears up for colder weather.
Car rental prices are significantly higher than a year ago, according to Cook, although much of that is because of supply chain shortages.
“Car rental companies are not getting the new vehicles they ordered because of the lack of technology needed to build the cars,” she said. “They’re using an older fleet and there’s fewer of them.”
Troopers with the Idaho State Police will continue extra patrols throughout the Labor Day weekend as part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign to prevent impaired driving.
Driving safety is always a concern during the summer, with Idaho typically seeing an increase in fatality and injury crashes between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. According to data from the state, impaired driving caused more than 1,500 crashes in the last year.
“We are urging people who use alcohol or other impairing substances to plan ahead and not get behind the wheel,” ISP Lt. Marvin Crane said. “Most folks actually make the right choice, and that’s appreciated. But for those who don’t, troopers are on the roads looking for them before they hurt themselves or someone else.”
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.