Fire put out quickly

Pete Caster/TribuneLewiston Fire Department engineer Tim McFarland sprays down a row of juniper shrubs after a mechanical malfunction on a hedge trimmer caught the bushes on fire behind townhomes on the 1100 block of Burrell Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, which was called in at 2:08 p.m., was quickly put out by the Lewiston Fire Department when they sprayed the burning bushes down with a master stream device that shoots 500 gallons of water per minute. Two of the townhomes and an apartment building nearby sustained heat and smoke damage to their exterior, but no injuries were reported.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Lewiston Fire Department engineer Tim McFarland sprays down a row of juniper shrubs after a mechanical malfunction on a hedge trimmer caught the bushes on fire behind townhomes on the 1100 block of Burrell Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, which was called in at 2:08 p.m., was quickly put out by the Lewiston Fire Department when they sprayed the burning bushes down with a master stream device that shoots 500 gallons of water per minute. Two of the townhomes and an apartment building nearby sustained heat and smoke damage to their exterior, but no injuries were reported.

Tags

Recommended for you