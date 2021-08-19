Wildland firefighters work to stamp out remaining hot spots after a grassland fire along Cougar Ridge Road on Wednesday. The fire burned about 1½ acres and firefighters from the Nez Perce County Rural Fire Department and Wheatland Fire Department tended to it for about an hour, said Josh Hall, Nez Perce County fire chief. The fire burned under some chain-link fences but didn’t get to the homes in the Cougar Ridge neighborhood, Hall said.

Tags