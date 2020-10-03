RIGGINS — U.S. Forest Service officials are monitoring a remote wildfire burning 6 miles southwest of Pollock.
The 7-acre Bryan Mountain Fire is burning between the Rapid River and its West Fork and is expected to grow to the north and south. Forest official do not anticipate any closures or restrictions associated with the fire.
“This fire is in a very remote area in rough terrain, and we’re concerned for firefighter safety should we attempt to send firefighters in where it is currently burning,” Deputy Forest Fire Staff Officer Barry Ruklic said. “Our strategy is to confine and contain the fire, and we are gathering more information regarding long-term fire projection and fire behavior so we can continue to adapt our strategies to best respond to this incident.”
Smoke from the fire may be visible from Riggins, McCall and Donnelly.