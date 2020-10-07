RIGGINS — The Bryan Mountain Fire about 6 miles southwest of Pollock near here has grown to 470 acres, according to a Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest News Release.
The fire is burning in rocky terrain with ample dead and downed trees but is not threatening structures or private property. Fire managers are working to protect infrastructure such as bridges as the fire grows and have identified places where firefighters can safely work on suppression efforts.
They are also watching the weather and expect some rain to fall on the fire this weekend. They noted in the news release that nights are growing noticeably longer, with cooler temperatures giving the fire less time to spread during daylight hours, and fall rain or snow events that typically put an end to fire season are growing more probable.