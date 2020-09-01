Fire near Orofino stays in check

OROFINO — On-the-ground firefighters with an assist from dozer operators raced to scratch lines around the Whitetail Loop Fire here Monday.
The 500-acre fire that started Sunday afternoon and raced up steep slopes above Ahsahka, where it consumed two homes, was less active during its second day of life. Firefighters working to gain control of the blaze burning in dry grass and stands of ponderosa pine trees were assisted by lower humidities, moderate temperatures and calmer winds. But those conditions are expected to be replaced by both hotter weather and stronger winds starting today.
“They really just put their heart into it today to try to get some control over it,” said Marin Sanborn, a spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Lands.
She said a Type 3 Incident Command Team has taken control of fire suppression efforts that include more than 180 firefighters, various engines, water tenders and air support.
“They could have another 100 personnel on the fire (today),” she said. “They are expecting a bunch more people up there to help.”
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office has advised some residents in the area to evacuate. The View Point Road, Old Ahsahka Grade and Whitetail Lane were closed. The nearby New Hope Subdivision was not threatened as of Monday, according to an IDL news release.
The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association and Department of Lands have firefighters working on the blaze.
Elsewhere, a Type 2 Incident Management Team was ordered to take over management of the 150-acre Beaver Fire 5 miles east of Powell on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
The Marion Fire 6 miles southeast of Powell has burned about 168 acres. Other fires in the area include the 50-acre Warm Springs Fire, the 31-acre Sponge Fire, the 10-acre Mocus Fire and the 1-acre Colt Lake Fire.
The Schissler Fire near Red River Hot Springs was reported at 2,700 acres Monday, and is 15 percent contained.
On the Umatilla National Forest, the Rattlesnake Fire burning in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness Area has burned 485 acres and is 70 percent contained.
