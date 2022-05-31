OLYMPIA — The warmer spring and summer weather bring with them an increased risk of wildfires, and the Washington Fire Marshal’s office is recommending homeowners take precautions to reduce that risk.
According to a news release from WFMO, the National Interagency Fire Center and the National Weather Service are forecasting a normal amount of precipitation for summer 2022. But summer east of the Cascade Mountains means dry weather.
Homeowners living in less-developed areas can protect their properties by creating a defensible space, the news release said. Homeowners should clear debris from around the house, the roof valleys and gutters. Flammable materials should be removed for at least five feet around buildings. That includes materials like dead leaves or downed tree branches, but also woodplies, which should be at least 30 feet from other structures.
Live plants within 30 feet of buildings should be kept watered and spaced far enough to avoid fire moving from plant to plant. In fact, all vegetation around a house should be kept watered, WFMO said. Trees should be trimmed to a height of at least 10 feet above the ground, to reduce the likelihood of fire getting to the treetops.
Attic and garage vents should be screened with one-eighth inch metal mesh, or have a fire-resistant design. People should use fire-resistant materials whenever possible when they do home improvement projects.
Neighbors should work together to reduce the risk, the news release said.
Families also should have an evacuation plan, starting with evacuation routes. People should plan more than one route. Property owners also should have a communication plan, including an out-of-area contact who can act as an information clearinghouse in case family members get separated.
Homeowners also should prepare an emergency pack of essentials. The fire marshal’s office recommends including necessary medications, food and water for everybody in the home for up to 72 hours, credit cards, copies of important family records and extra clothes.
People also should be aware of neighbors or family members who have disabilities and may need extra assistance in case of evacuation. And an evacuation plan should make allowances for pets and other animals on the property.
People should leave when an evaluation order is issued, and the fire marshal’s office recommended leaving whether or not an order has been issued, if the property owners think the situation is threatening.
TNS