Fire in Lewiston destroys motorhome

A motorhome was destroyed in a fire Sunday evening on the 600 block of 25th Avenue in Lewiston, according to Lewiston Fire Department Battalion Chief Erik Kelly.
When Lewiston firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, the motorhome at the northwest corner of the property was fully engulfed with fire, but no other structures were threatened, Kelly said.
A powerline overhead had burned and fallen to the ground, which created a safety hazard for firefighters battling the fire, Kelly said.
The fire was brought under control quickly, and Avista was called to the scene to take care of the powerline so that firefighters could get closer to the motorhome and make sure the fire was extinguished, Kelly said.
The owner was not on scene and no one was in the motorhome, Kelly said.
The motorhome, valued at $7,500, was a complete loss. The cause of fire could not be determined because of the intense nature of the fire, Kelly said.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to the blaze with one engine, one ambulance, a fire inspector, one chief officer and five other personnel. There were no injuries in the fire, Kelly said.