Prompt action by Lewiston firefighters kept a hedge fire from getting out of control early Saturday morning.
The department got a call about a possible structure fire at 515 Warner Ave. at about 12:50 a.m. Initial reports described heavy smoke and flames, with a possibility of multiple mobile home units on fire.
Firefighters determined the smoke and flames were coming from a row of juniper bushes. They quickly knocked down the fire to keep it from spreading. Two nearby structures were also evacuated.
The department responded with three fire engines, three ambulances, one service unit and 17 personnel. The Clarkston Fire Department and Clearwater Paper Fire Department also responded.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear, as all materials involved in the hedge fire were completely consumed. Damage to the nearby structures was estimated at $3,000.