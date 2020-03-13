Construction crews are making progress at the new Asotin County Fire District station in the Clarkston Heights. The expected completion date for transforming the church at 2377 Appleside Blvd. into the fire district’s headquarters is September, Fire Chief Noel Hardin said. St. Mary’s Native Corp. of Alaska, which is working on the project, is using local contractors on the current phase of construction. Workers are taking advantage of the recent good weather to pour concrete for new truck bays and install the first part of the steel structure, Hardin said.
