The remainder of the 2021 fire season will depend largely on weather.
What else is new?
All fire seasons are heavily influenced by weather, but the crazy 2021 version has been particularly shaped by it.
The season featured an early start, a hectic middle in which the local, regional and national fire suppression apparatuses were pushed to the limits — and then came a curious period of calm at a time firefighters generally brace for the worst.
Now, with days growing shorter, nights longer and hunters eager to have more access to mountains and canyons, Mother Nature still holds the cards.
“If we get rain, that is really going to open things up. We can revisit some of the existing closures and maybe reduce some of those,” said Jim Wimer, a fire information officer on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. “If it doesn’t rain, we get into that long game of kind of week by week really monitoring what pockets of heat are left, especially on the larger fires and predicting where they might move and grow.”
Many of the areas that were closed when fires were raging in July have already reopened. The latest was the Lick Creek burn area on the Umatilla National Forest southwest of Asotin. Most of it reopened Thursday, though some roads and trails remain closed because of hazards left by the 80,000-acre fire that is now 100 percent contained.
The nearby Green Ridge Fire is still at 40 percent containment after burning more than 40,000 acres.
“That fire did see a lot of moderation with the cooler temperatures we experienced but it has been more active the last several days,” said Darcy Weseman, a spokeswoman for the Umatilla National Forest.
Other active large fires in the region include the Dixie-Jumbo Fires near Dixie. The two fires burning south of Elk City have covered more than 43,000 acres and are 63 percent contained. The Storm Complex of fires north of U.S. Highway 12 have covered more than 22,000 acres and remain at just 10 percent contained. The Granite Pass Complex near Lolo Pass has burned nearly 6,000 acres and is 57 percent contained.
None of those fires have grown substantially in recent weeks. They largely remain relatively mellow compared to their behavior in July and the first few days in August when unseasonal rain and cooler temperatures arrived.
“Realistically, the season seems to have shifted by a month this year,” said Wimer. “We really experienced that early spring drought so our (fuels) hit summerlike conditions pretty early in June, which set us up when we got our first round of lightning on June 30th.”
Triple-digit temperatures arrived in June and continued into July. It was Idaho’s hottest summer on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
More lightning storms passed over north central Idaho and southeastern Washington during the first five days of July, starting dozens of fires.
“We experienced lightning like we are accustomed to seeing in the first or second week of August.”
Because grass and timber was so dry, the forest took off like they normally do in August.
“Our typical one-tenth to quarter-acre fires are 1 to 5 acres by the time we are getting people there,” said Wimer.
The fires that escaped initial attack got big fast, requiring incident management teams to be called in to direct firefighting efforts. But the same thing was happening all over the West and resources were quickly stretched to the breaking point. Firefighters did their best to hold on. As July rolled into August, the traditional peak of fire season, land managers braced for things to get worse. That is when they expect lightning storms to become more frequent and for cold fronts with strong winds to pass through the region. Those big winds are what caused the fires near Kamiah and Orofino to explode in 2015.
“That weather pattern is kind of typical of the second and third week of August in our area and we did not experience that this year,” Wimer said.
The lightning storms did show up but they brought relief.
“The fires did actually get a significant amount of rain in most places,” Wimer said.
The rain slowed existing fires, allowing initial attack firefighters to jump on new lightning-caused blazes.
Now, firefighters are hoping to get another dose of mountain rain. Wimer said fire seasons can slowly go to sleep this time of year or they can find new life. The rain would help keep things calm. Clear skies with warm afternoons will aid burning. That can be helped by the arrival of frost, which causes normally green brush like huckleberries and mountain maples to wilt and drop their leaves.
“The burning window in the afternoons starts getting shorter, but these other fuels start becoming available at the same time,” Wimer said. “It just makes it feel like (the fire season) goes on forever.”
