Fire engulfs boiler room at mill in Kooskia, but no one injured

KOOSKIA — The boiler room of the CFI Mill was fully engulfed by flames Tuesday evening, but multiple fire departments were able to ensure that the fire didn’t spread and no one was injured.
The fire was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. At about 10:45 p.m., an Idaho County dispatcher said the fire was still contained and settling down.
The agencies involved were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Kooskia Fire Department, Ridge Runner Fire Department, BPC Fire Department, Harpster Fire Department, Kamiah Fire Department, Grangeville Fire Department, Orofino Fire Department, Kooskia Ambulance, Avista Power Company and Amerigas Company, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.