Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Displaced because of an Oct. 24 fire, five residents of Pleasant Valley Apartments returned home Nov. 1. They were among 20 total residents turned out because of the early morning blaze that damaged one unit from fire and sent smoke through that wing of the facility on North Myrtle Street.
The five have been temporarily staying at a Main Street residence, outfitted with furniture and supplied with food, thanks to a volunteer effort that sprang into action the morning of the fire. At this point, no more donations are needed.
“Thank you to the community as a whole,” said volunteer coordinator Brigitte Sickels. “The response to our call for help was overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who donated to the victims of the fire.”
Ruled accidentally caused, the fire also resulted in four unidentified injured persons — two of whom were emergency medical technicians. According to Syringa Hospital spokesman Alex Frei, the EMTs were treated and released that same day. One resident with smoke inhalation was held overnight for observation and released the next day. The other resident, suffering a first-degree burn and some smoke inhalation, was admitted for three to four days, and transferred to Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation.
“GHR really did a great job,” Frei commented, with conducting triage that day and in bringing displaced residents into their facility for care during the incident. “Kudos to them, for sure.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Pearce to be honored for music at National Finals Rodeo event
GRANGEVILLE — Last spring, Myra Pearce was invited to sing her song “We Are the West” during the National Finals Rodeo World of Rodeo Reunion and Gold Card Gathering in Las Vegas.
Little did she know she would be nominated and selected for the Famous Ladies of the West honor; a Who’s Who of western women.
“I am very honored,” Pearce said from her Grangeville home. Singing all her life, Pearce co-wrote the song “We Are the West.”
“This is a dream come true — I’m still kind of in shock,” she smiled.
A year ago, she would not have even thought a trip like this — set for Dec. 12 and 13 — would be possible.
“I had a ruptured appendix and was in the hospital for 20 days,” she said. “God is good. I am better, and I so look forward to attending this event.”
Pearce said she loves to promote and share the West and will be one of a group of other ladies from across the United States who will be honored.
Originally from Moses Lake, Pearce spent years in Montana and has lived in Grangeville for about seven years. She has been performing since the age of 13 and has three CDs, which are available for download where music is sold online. She spent years on the fair circuit, performing and opening for a variety of country singers.
A fun fact about Pearce is she was Miss Rodeo Washington in 1977, and her daughter, Alyson Grinestaff Hanson, was Miss Rodeo Montana in 2013.
“Like mother, like daughter,” Pearce said.
Pearce is a realtor for United Country Real Estate in Grangeville. She can be reached at the Grangeville office at (208) 983-0069.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Kamiah residents urged to conserve water because of pump failure
KAMIAH — As of Tuesday afternoon, the city of Kamiah is requesting all city water customers, including Kamiah, Bethman Addition and Pine Ridge to use as little water as possible until repairs can be made to the city water plant’s intake pumps. The city currently has limited capacity.
In a brief interview with Mike Stanton, Kamiah’s public works director and wastewater operator, he explained that a seal between the pump and the motor caused the pump to fail.
“It went bad and let water get into the electrical motor,” Stanton said.
A new pump is on order from Texas and will be arriving within approximately two to four weeks.
“We won’t know the cost until we pull it (the old one) out and have it evaluated for price,” Stanton said.
As for the city’s ability to produce enough water in the meantime, Stanton said that’s not a problem.
“The biggest thing we’re trying to do is make sure our storages are full, so that’s why we want to conserve,” he said.
The city of Kamiah uses between 250,000-300,000 gallons of water per day, which is currently an acceptable amount, but Stanton urged everyone to conserve where they can in order to keep the reserve tank full.
Once the new pump arrives, it will easily be installed and ready to use.
“Basically, the pump service guy will come in with a crane, lift it out of the wet well, disconnect the wiring and then replace it in reverse order,” Stanton said. “They’ll drop another pump in, hook the wires up, and it will be ready to go.
“We’re in good shape, but you don’t want to be in this position,” he said. “You always want your backups.”
The situation will be updated on the city’s website as soon as more information is available at www.cityofkamiah.org.
— Janene Engle, Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Valley to stop accepting plastics
CASCADE — Valley County commissioners on Monday voted to stop collecting plastic recycling at all three of the county’s recycling depots, effective Dec. 2.
Commissioners put into motion plans to consolidate all the county’s recycling at a single, manned site in Lake Fork, but no decision has been made if plastics will be accepted at the new location.
Plastic recycling bins will be removed from recycling stations in McCall, Donnelly and Cascade on Dec. 2.
For the past year, plastic has been accepted at the recycling stations but has been taken to landfills in Council and Payette after recycling companies said the plastics were too contaminated with other materials to accept.
“Right now, we can’t control the contamination factor,” Commissioner Dave Bingaman said.
“If we can get our hands around that by moving it to a centralized facility in the spring, then we can reevaluate it,” Bingaman said.
Commissioners discussed discontinuing plastic recycling in June, but opted to install signs explaining what plastics are acceptable and giving recyclers one last chance to comply.
Since that discussion in June, the county has spent about $16,000 to have plastic recycling hauled to the Lake Fork site, said Valley County Treasurer Gabe Stayton, who is also the solid waste department supervisor.
— Max Silverson, Star-News (McCall), Thursday