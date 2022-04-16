Nobody was inside a trailer that was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon in Culdesac.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, the county along with the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department responded to a trailer fire around 2:40 p.m. Thursday in Culdesac. Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames but was determined to be empty.
With assistance from the Culdesac Fire Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Fire Department, the Nez Perce County Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, and no other structures were damaged. The Idaho State Fire Investigator is investigating along with the fire chief of Nez Perce County Fire.