A shop adjacent to a home in the Cougar Ridge neighborhood east of Lewiston was destroyed by a fire Sunday afternoon.
Crews from the Nez Perce County and Wheatland fire departments responded to the blaze on Bighorn Drive. The area is outside of the Lewiston city limits and outside of the Wheatland Fire District. Although some residents in the development subscribe to Wheatland for fire protection, the home was not covered. Nez Perce County Fire Chief Josh Hall said firefighters were concerned about the potential for predicted high winds spreading the fire.
“Wheatland was gracious enough to come over and give us a hand before the winds kicked up,” Hall said.
Firefighters were still mopping up the blaze when the wind arrived. Hall said it stirred embers and exposed hot spots, but they were able to keep water on it.
“We got her taken care of finally,” he said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.