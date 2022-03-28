A fire in the Lewiston Orchards this morning destroyed a shed and damaged a home and vehicle.
Crews from the Lewiston Fire Department quickly doused the blaze shortly after arriving at 923 Airway Ave at around 9:12 a.m. According to a news release from the department, a shed near the rear of the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the fire had spread to a pickup truck and caused a window of the home to break.
Firefighters had the flames knocked down within about 10 minutes and remained on scene to mop up hotspots and assist fire investigators.
Firefighters estimated damage to the house and shed at about $20,000. The shed was destroyed, the inside of the home suffered smoke damage throughout and there was some exterior damage. The pickup truck suffered about $3,000 in damage.
None of the three people living at the home, nor any of the firefighters or other first responders were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.