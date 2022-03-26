MYRTLE — Two people escaped serious injury early Friday when their house caught fire and was demolished, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was reported shortly after midnight at a residence on Myrtle Main Street near milepost 18.5 on U.S. Highway 12.
The residence was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene, the news release said, and was a total loss. As of noon Friday, the remains of the structure appeared to still be smoldering.
The two residents of the house were able to escape the fire and were later taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
No further information was immediately available.