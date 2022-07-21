A home at 2059 Crestview Drive in Asotin County south of Clarkston was destroyed by a fire Wednesday afternoon.
Asotin County Fire District Chief Noel Hardin said the blaze started around 1 p.m. and when firefighters arrived half of the home was already engulfed in flames. Outside temperatures were approaching 100 degrees and the fire was spreading readily to tall dry grass around the home that sits on a south-facing hillside.
“Our first priority was taking care of the perimeter and making sure it didn’t extend into the neighboring homes,” he said. “Once we secured that perimeter, then we were able to focus on the house.”
Because of the heat, the potential for firefighter fatigue and the threat to other nearby homes, Hardin called in mutual aid from the Clarkston, Lewiston and Clearwater Paper fire departments.
“I even had a Washington State Department Natural Resource group working in the perimeter out in the grass,” he said.
One occupant of the home was taken to the hospital by ambulance for burns to his arms, and four firefighters suffered from what Hardin termed “over-exertion.” The firefighters rested on scene and did not require medical attention.
Hardin said fighting structure fires on hot summer afternoons can quickly tax firefighters who typically wear 75 to 80 pounds of gear and protective clothing.
“When it’s 100 degrees outside, you know, about 20, 30 minutes with all that gear on and the heat — it can get the firefighters pretty quick. So we needed people who could come in and just relieve each other and keep going back.”
He said homeowners can help firefighters by keeping vegetation around their homes pruned and not allowing dry grass and brush to build up.
The home was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.