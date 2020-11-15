A fire Saturday morning damaged a home and destroyed a detached garage, three vehicles and a camper at 402 Preston Ave., in Lewiston, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived shortly after 6 a.m., the garage was fully engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby homes. It eventually reached and damaged the home at the address, but all occupants and pets escaped unharmed.
The flames were quickly knocked down by firefighters. The department dispatched five engines, including three of its own and one each from Asotin County and the city of Asotin, three ambulances and 24 personnel, including some from the Clearwater Paper Fire Department.
The cause of the fire, which caused about $200,000 in damage, is under investigation.