Fire destroys downtown Cascade building

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday's Tribune.
———
CASCADE — Watkins Pharmacy in downtown Cascade was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.
No one was injured in the blaze, which leveled the building at 104 N. Main St., McCall Fire & EMS Chief Steve Hull said.
Firefighters entered the building in an attempt to extinguish the fire shortly after it was reported at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, but the blaze quickly grew out of control, Hull said.
The investigation into the cause of the fire will start as soon as it is safe to enter the site, Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said Tuesday.
“We want to do it safely and as quickly as we can,” Sandahl said.
Nine people worked at Watkins, which offered immunizations, medications, medication therapy management and over-the-counter drugs.
The store also had a coffee and gift shop selling toys, office supplies, clothing, jewelry and other goods.
Six firefighters were able to respond quickly with two fire engines since the fire station is on the same block as Watkins, Hull said.
“There was smoke coming out of every corner of the roofline and smoke inside from floor to ceiling,” he said.
While firefighters were inside, the smoke turned from light gray, which means the fire is burning slowly, to the thick black, rolling smoke of a more intense fire, Hull said.
“At that point we pulled crews out,” he said.
Owners Ben and Amber Watkins arrived at the scene in time to see firefighters flee the building.
“Everything turned into a fireball while they were in there, it was scary,” Amber Watkins said.
After firefighters were forced from the building, the focus shifted from trying to save the building to preventing the spread of the fire, Hull said.
At the peak of the blaze, flames reached far above the power lines located directly behind the building, he said.
The pole on which the lines were located was singed black, but did not fail. Losing the pole would have cut power to all of Cascade, Hull said.
Two firefighters and one engine from Donnelly Fire & EMS assisted with the effort.
By mid-morning, only the north and east concrete walls remained intact with charred beams and rubble inside.
The fire was called out and firefighters left the scene at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures near zero degrees added an extra complication to the firefighting efforts.
“It was miserable because everything freezes,” Hull said.
After the fire subsided, firefighters had to make sure all water lines continued running so the equipment wouldn’t freeze, he said.
The fire was first reported by a Valley County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Chief Deputy Dave Stambaugh said.
Deputies blocked State Highway 55 near the fire and diverted traffic to side streets, Stambaugh said.
The only other building to be damaged was the Cascade Public Library, which is located to the east of the pharmacy. The building suffered extensive water and smoke damage, city officials said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Smoke, water closes Cascade Public Library
CASCADE — The Cascade Public Library will be closed for at least six weeks following damage related to a fire that burned down the nearby Watkins Pharmacy early Tuesday morning.
The library is tentatively set to reopen March 22 under plans discussed by the Cascade Public Library Board of Trustees during an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Services offered by the library during the closure are still to be determined, Interim Library Director Sherry Scheline said.
The library was damaged by smoke billowing from a fire that burned Watkins Pharmacy, located at 104 N. Main St., which is across an alleyway from the library.
Water used by firefighters to douse the flames flooded the area and leaked into the library building, Scheline said.
“Everything in the building was damaged from the smoke,” she told trustees. “The extent of the water damage will not be known for a bit.”
Several inches of water initially covered the floor of the library following the fire, Cascade Mayor Judith Nissula said.
A strong smell of smoke was apparent Tuesday and the carpets in the building were soaked.
Scheline worried that high humidity from the water would damage books and other materials, but an assessment had not been completed as of Tuesday.
Rare and more valuable books were removed, she said.
The 1,500-square-foot library at 105 N. Front St. has about 13,700 items in its inventory plus public computers and office equipment.
The library’s four part-time employees will likely be able to continue working for the city of Cascade or the Donnelly Public Library during the closure.
“We will try and find jobs for all of them,” said Scheline, who is director of the Donnelly library.
Scheline began serving as interim director for the Cascade library last fall until the library can find a permanent director. The Cascade library is operated by the city of Cascade.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday