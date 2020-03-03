Personnel from the Lewiston Fire Department are running through interior fire training at a structure at 608 Bryden Ave. in Lewiston this week.
The training started Monday and will continue today and Wednesday. The training will go from 8-11:30 a.m. each day, and Sixth Street between Bryden and Airway avenues will be closed to allow access to a fire hydrant.
There probably won’t be much smoke seen during the training, since the fires will be small and inside the building.
The fire department is planning to completely burn the structure for another training March 16.