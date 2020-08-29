PULLMAN — A fire that started in a decorative hay bale on the front porch of a Pullman home burnt part of the outside of the structure before being put out Friday evening, according to the Pullman Fire Department.
The fire started at around 8 p.m., sparked by a tossed cigarette butt. The four adults and three children who live at 455 NW Darrow St. managed to get outside, and they fought the blaze with a fire extinguisher and a garden hose, according to a fire department news release.
When firefighters arrived, they extinguished the rest of the fire and then checked the attic and the roof to make sure the fire had not spread.
The damage was confined to the front of the house, with a little smoke damage in the entryway, according to WSU fire investigator Darren Jones. The damage is estimated at around $10,000.
The seven residents, along with their two dogs and three cats, were able to re-occupy the home because damage was confined to the outside of the building, the news release said.