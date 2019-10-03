A fire at PK Metals in Lewiston was extinguished Wednesday shortly after it started in a ventilation and air handling system.
Lewiston firefighters responded at 12:43 p.m. to 152 Southport Ave., after smoke was reported in the “bag house,” which is the contaminant collection point in the ventilation for on-site manufacturing, according to a fire department news release.
Damage was limited to the bag house area and the fire did not extend anywhere else in the plant. No damage values were listed and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the fire.