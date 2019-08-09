RIGGINS — Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and Salmon River Rural Fire District contained the Race Creek Fire on Thursday after it burned 60 to 80 acres about 2 miles northeast of Riggins.
The fire is believed to be human-caused. Gregg Goodland, a spokesman for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, said hand crews, engines, single-engine air tankers and helicopters worked to suppress the blaze burning on a steep, grassy slope. Helicopters were dipping water out of the Salmon River near Time Zone Bridge.
The Nethker Fire near Burgdorf has grown to 1,100 acres and is 5 percent contained. See related story, Page 2C.