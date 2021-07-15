Firefighters worked Wednesday to build, secure and widen fire lines in advance of strong winds forecast to arrive overnight and into today.
On the Lick Creek Fire, heavy equipment operators were busy along the 40 Road, but hand and engine crews weren’t able to use fire to widen lines there, said fire information Bill Queen. But he said there was a chance that some prescribed fire could be used Wednesday night depending on the weather.
“If they get conditions yet this evening and if they are able to complete prep along the 40 Road, they could potentially burn on the south and southwest side,” he said.
The 63,500-acre fire that started in Dry Gulch following a lightning strike wants to follow draws and ridges and move generally to the southwest, roughly between Lick Creek and Cloverland. Firefighters want to stop it on the top of the ridge and prevent it from reaching rougher and harder-to-access country, such as the upper Tucannon River and Menatchee Creek.
“That is why we are spending so much time and effort as we are on that southern end,” Queen said. “We don’t have good options if we aren’t able to hold it on the 40 Road.”
But he said the fire team has been looking at contingency plans as a precaution and assessing homes and structures that may need protecting at places like Grouse Flats and Anatone if the fire grows substantially.
“In the event the fire moves beyond where we want it to move, we want to have a good understanding of what is out there and how defensible those sites are or are not.”
The team’s latest forecast called for winds to increase at about midnight and last for two or three hours. A second but weaker push of wind is expected about noon today. The fire remained about 20 percent contained Wednesday.
The Snake River Complex fires are burning on Craig Mountain and in canyons and draws off of the Snake and Salmon rivers south of Lewiston. Crews are working on a dozer line connecting the Hoover Point area to an area north of Eagle Creek.
Fire information officer Kira Powell said crews are using prescribed fire to widen various dozer lines throughout the 96,000-acre fire.
“We are looking at holding the controlled burns that occurred during the last operation period and pulling the fire along the dozer lines.”
She said there is an emphasis on holding dozer lines on Captain John Ridge and protecting structures and high-tension power lines in the area.
The Dixie Fire burning between Dixie and the Salmon River grew by about 2,000 acres Tuesday and has now covered about 21,000 acres.
The 1,297-acre Too Kush 2 Fire about 4 miles east of Kooskia is 80 percent contained. Crews are working on mop up and dousing hot spots.
The Sand Creek Fire, part of the Leland Complex, has burned about 1,400 acres east of Harvard.
The Green Ridge Fire burning on the Umatilla National Forest in Columbia County has burned about 400 acres and is 10 percent contained.
The Johnson Creek Fire northwest of Elk River has burned 242 acres
Initial attack teams are preparing to respond to any new fire starts associated with the passing cold front that will bring strong winds and could also spawn thunderstorms, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday a fire emergency proclamation he issued last week exempts trucks carrying jet fuel and other fire equipment from some federal regulations. The move will help offset fuel shortages and disruptions in the supply change.
“The Idaho Transportation Department’s Port of Entry inspectors are aware of the exemptions and prepared to assist trucks carrying firefighting products in any way they can,” Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said. “All transportation department resources are ready to assist the firefighting efforts as needed.”
Stage Two fire restrictions will take effect Friday in north central Idaho, including state, federal and private land in Lewis, Nez Perce, Idaho, Clearwater and Latah counties. Under the restrictions, most camp and cooking fires are prohibited, as is smoking, except in enclosed vehicles, buildings or while stopped in areas cleared of burnable material.
Off-road vehicles must stay on designated roads and trails. The use of chain saws and other motorized equipment is prohibited between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Those who run such equipment between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. must watch over the area for at least one hour after the work has stopped.
There are exemptions allowing the use of camping stoves within areas cleared of flammable material. Stoves with chimneys that are at least 5 feet long and have spark arrestors can be used in the Frank Church, Gospel Hump and Selway-Bitterroot wilderness areas and metal fire pans can be used within one-quarter mile of the Salmon River, Middle Fork of the Salmon River and Snake River in Hells Canyon. More information on fire restrictions is available at bit.ly/2VAEKr2.
