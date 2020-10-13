Firefighters from the Clarkston Fire Department put out the remains of a dumpster fire Monday in the parking lot of the Best Western Plus on the 1300 block of Bridge Street. The dumpster was filled with cardboard. The fire caused no damage to the building, and no injuries were reported.
