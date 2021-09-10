The Umatilla National Forest has reopened most of the area covered by the 80,000-acre Lick Creek Fire and lifted some of the closures in the Tucannon River drainage.
The fire that started in July is 100 percent contained. Some roads and trails within the burn area remain closed. For example, the Rose Springs Sno-Park south of Pomeroy is closed. A detailed description of areas that remain closed is available at bit.ly/38X90Qh.
The area surrounding the adjacent Green Ridge Fire, which is 40 percent contained, remains closed.
Firefighters from the Idaho Department of Lands are working to control a 150-acre fire on American Ridge near Kendrick and Juliaetta. No structures are threatened by the fire, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release.
The Nez Perce Tribe issued an air quality advisory for its reservation Thursday because of wildfire smoke. Air quality on the reservation and across north central Idaho ranged from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Much of the smoke is coming from fires in California and Oregon, according to satellite imagery.