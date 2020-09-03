The Whitetail Loop Fire near Orofino is 40 percent contained and Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz has lifted some of the road closures and evacuation advisories surrounding the blaze.
According to a Facebook post from Goetz, the only evacuations still in place are for residents along Summit View Road. The Old Ahsahka Grade Road remains closed from its junctions with View Point and Turkey Run roads, but all other previously closed roads are now open.
Jennifer Russell, fire information officer for the Idaho Department of Lands, said ground crews worked Wednesday to strengthen lines on the southern perimeter of the fire by bringing in water lines and sprinkler systems. She said a drone was used to identify interior hot spots so they could be targeted with water drops.
The northern edge of the fire is in good shape, she said.
Despite breezy afternoon winds, Russell said fire activity was minimal to moderate Wednesday. Russell said the fire was mapped Wednesday using infrared sensors and is now listed as 499 acres in size.
Officials on the Umatilla National Forest reopened some roads in the Tucannon River drainage Wednesday that were previously closed because of the Rattlesnake Fire. Forest Service roads 47 and 4620 are now open to the bridge over the Little Tucannon River. The nearly 500-acre fire is burning in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness Area
The National Weather Service reported westerly winds sent smoke from the Evans Canyon Fire near Yakima into southeastern Washington and north central Idaho on Wednesday. Air quality dropped into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Lewiston and Clarkston on Wednesday evening. The wind direction is expected to continue through this morning, according to the weather service.