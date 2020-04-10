A home on the 700 block of Riverview Boulevard in Clarkston suffered smoke damage in an early morning fire Thursday, but no one was injured.
Clarkston Fire Department officials said the call came in around 1:34 a.m., after the homeowners awoke to smoke throughout the residence at 736 Riverview Blvd.
The fire was coming from a laundry room in the basement, according to the fire department. Crews from Clarkston and Lewiston made sure it was extinguished and cleared the scene at 4:30 a.m.
No working smoke detectors were detected while firefighters were in the home, officials said. The occupants were safely outside, but the basement room suffered damage, along with the smoke damage in the rest of the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.