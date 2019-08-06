Fire causes campsite evacutions near Burgdorf

BURGDORF — A fire burning in southern Idaho County near the tiny community of Burgdorf has covered about 150 acres and forced evacuations of some campsites.
The Nethker Fire started Sunday from a lightning strike about 3 miles southwest of Burgdorf on the Payette National Forest. Burgdorf Hot Springs and other private cabins are threatened by the blaze. The private hot springs is closed until further notice, according to a posting on its Facebook page.
The U.S. Forest Service has implemented an area closure near the fire, but the Warren Wagon Road and the Burgdorf/French Creek Road remain open. The Jeanette Campground has been closed, and about 20 campers were moved from the area, according to Brian Harris, a spokesman for the Payette Forest.
Harris said the fire did not grow Monday but continued to burn actively within the fire perimeter. Fire managers were able to hit the blaze hard with initial attack on Sunday, including 10 air tankers and ground-based firefighters. Both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft continued to battle the blaze Monday.
“With good firefighting and good luck, things are looking great out there on the fire right now,” Harris said. “It looks like we are going to hold this one.”