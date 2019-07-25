A grass fire scorched through about an acre Wednesday after a spark from construction equipment reportedly ignited brush on a hill above Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.
Bob Frisk, of Coeur d’Alene, was sitting reading a murder mystery book when he saw a small spark start the dry hillside on fire. Within minutes, it had spread up to the top of the hill.
“It was just a little fire, but then 20 seconds later, it was 10 feet across and 15 feet up the hill,” Frisk said.
Frisk said he and construction workers used buckets and a hose to try to contain the flames before Clarkston firefighters arrived around 11 a.m. and knocked down the fire within minutes. Frisk said he came down to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to visit his son and was relaxing at the beach prior to the fire.
“I’d never seen a fire start like that and how it can get out of control so fast,” Frisk said.
Temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley topped out at 84 degrees Wednesday. The forecast calls for hotter conditions the next few days (see Page 6A).