TACOMA — Tacoma fire crews responded to a residential fire Friday morning that displaced six people.
Tacoma Fire Department crews responded about 8:30 a.m. to the 900 block of South Sunset Drive, assistant chief of EMS Mary Hallman said. Crews found flames and heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.
A fire official estimated 60 percent of the house was on fire, along with a car in front of the house. Hallman said crews extinguished the flames.
Crews searched the home and found no one inside. Six people who live at the residence were displaced, and the Red Cross is responding to provide assistance as needed.
After the fire was knocked down, firefighters extinguished remaining hot spots and removed debris from inside. Hallman said the building was not a total loss.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. Hallman said fire officials are investigating.