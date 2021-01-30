A fire in a dust collector at PK Metals in Lewiston on Thursday night caused about $5,000 of damage, but no injuries.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a commercial structure fire at 152 Southport Ave. at approximately 9:15 p.m., according to a news release. Workers in the area had called the fire in and were evacuating the building. The first crews to arrive found smoke and fire coming from the dust collection system on the rear of the structure. Crews were able to shut down the dust collection system and attack the fire with preconnected hoselines. The fire was quickly knocked down and crews remained on scene for approximately 90 minutes to check for extension of the fire.
The department responded with three structural engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, a service unit and three chief officers, totaling 18 personnel. One engine from the Asotin County Fire Protection District and a Special Response Vehicle from the Clearwater Paper Fire Department responded to assist as part of a local mutual aid agreement.
The cause of the fire was an errant spark from machinery in the building that is part of the manufacturing process.