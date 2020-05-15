It’s a journey that took decades, but Jeff Schumacher will proudly graduate from Lewis-Clark State College today.
The Moscow native attended Western Montana College, now known as the University of Montana Western, in the 1990s, after serving four years in the U.S. Navy.
But his plans of earning a degree were put on hold as Schumacher and his wife, Denise, awaited the arrival of their child.
“I just needed to provide basically, so somebody from Lewiston offered me a job,” Schumacher said.
As he worked to support his growing family, one unfinished task continued to linger over him, so he decided to enroll at LCSC.
“Getting a degree was something that I started that I knew I needed to finish,” Schumacher said. “For me, it was basically starting over.”
The now-50-year-old father of seven children hopes his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology will further his coaching career. Schumacher has coached football at various schools and was the co-founder of the LC Valley Loggers team in 2014. He recently returned as the Loggers coach after completing an internship with the football program at the University of Idaho.
His dream job would be at either UI or Washington State University, although Schumacher knows that may be a stretch.
“I’m kind of at that age where moving up the ladder in a big Division I school is probably not the route I can go, but I would like to get into an NAIA, Division III-sized school,” Schumacher said.
He had hoped to walk across the stage in a traditional ceremony, but those plans were thwarted when LCSC canceled its in-person event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schumacher will instead be honored during a virtual commencement ceremony today.
“I have four brothers and sisters and I’m the only one without a degree,” Schumacher said. “I think it’s pretty neat that before my parents pass on, they’ll be able to see all five of their kids graduate college.”
Schumacher plans to join the class of 2021 during its graduation ceremony to get the traditional commencement experience.
“I think my kids need to see it because it’s something I am finishing that I put on hold because of kids,” Schumacher said. “I think it’s important that they see (me walk) because it also presses the fact that things don’t have to be done in the traditional way.”
Schumacher, who has lived in Lewiston since 1997, works for D&J Express, a delivery company for FedEx packages based in Cottonwood. While attending LCSC, he was able to take classes with his daughter, Tori, who graduated last year. Schumacher also attended LCSC at the same time as his nieces, Madison and Kylie.
His wife, one of his brothers and his brother-in-law have all received degrees from the college.
“We’re kind of a family of LC,” Schumacher said with a laugh.
LCSC virtual commencement
Lewis-Clark State College will hold its virtual commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. today to honor its 806 students who are expected to graduate this year.
There will be messages from Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho State Board of Education, as well as addresses by President Cynthia Pemberton and student body president Kason Seward. A video will display photos of this year’s graduates.
The ceremony will also honor retiring emeritus faculty members Mary Flores, Adena Hibbard and Claire Davis, and student awards will be announced.
Erin Sieverding will receive the Gertrude Mellen Dick Award, given to the student with the highest cumulative GPA for four years of undergraduate work; JeaDa Lay will receive the President’s Award for outstanding contributions to the college; and Molly Jacobs will receive the Provost’s Award, given to a high-achieving LCSC Coeur d’Alene graduate.
The ceremony can be viewed online at LCSC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lewisclarkstate.