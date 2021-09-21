Fine time for harvest

People pick grapes in a vineyard south of Juliaetta on Monday afternoon. It was a good day for bringing in the harvest, with temperatures reaching into the mid-60s in the Juliaetta area.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

People pick grapes in a vineyard south of Juliaetta on Monday afternoon. It was a good day for bringing in the harvest, with temperatures reaching into the mid-60s in the Juliaetta area.

Tags