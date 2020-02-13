Fine day to fish

Devan VanScotter, of Clarkston, fishes for bass in the Snake River on Wednesday. “It’s a nice warm day,” VanScotter said. “I wanted to get out.” The pleasant weather is expected to continue today, with a high temperature of 49 predicted for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. For the extended forecast, see Page 6A.

 Rebecca Noble/Tribune

