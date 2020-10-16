Finding freedom in fishing

Anthony Gronlund (left) and Derek Gronlund enjoy some father-son bonding time as they fish at Evans Pond west of Clarkston on Thursday. They were tired of being cooped up inside and had to get out, Derek Gronlund said. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 75 with a slight chance of rain. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

