WINCHESTER — This year for the first time in more than two decades, Cindy and Mike Pratt, grand marshals of the Winchester Days celebration, will be able to join in the festivities.
In the past, the couple stayed busy throughout the year as owners of Marshall’s Meat Center, one of only a handful of businesses that continue to be viable in this tiny Camas Prairie town.
“We were so busy with our business, up until we sold it, we worked seven days a week,” Cindy Pratt said. “So we weren’t real involved in community activities.”
The Pratts will be the featured guests of the celebration that begins Friday night and continues through Saturday with games, a car show, food booths, a street dance and fireworks at dusk over Winchester State Park.
Their lives have been mirror images of each other. Both grew up in the Winchester area on farms where their parents raised wheat, barley and cattle.
Mike and Cindy graduated from Highland High School and, for a brief period, went separate ways when he attended college at Idaho State University in Pocatello and she went to Lewis-Clark State College.
They moved back to Winchester, married in 1980, had two children, who still live nearby, and bought Marshall’s Meat Center in 1999.
The store handled wild game and domestic livestock and, despite being in a remote location, was never short of customers.
“We had our own little niche cutting meat and they came from miles around,” Cindy said.
One of the store’s specialities was jerky, which, Cindy said, was sold worldwide.
“People that have military (families) overseas, at Christmastime they’d come in and order $300 to $400 worth of jerky and send it overseas to their family. That’s common. We could hardly keep up with the production because of those big orders.”
The two of them worked by themselves at the store most of the time, although Cindy’s sister would often join them during hunting season to help wrap wild game meat.
That aspect of the job got to be too much to handle and, in the last few years, the Pratts stopped accepting wild game and focused on domestic animals. When Cindy developed cancer and began therapy, the couple finally decided to sell the store in 2021.
“It was a good business but it was time to go,” she said.
Other than continuing with cancer treatment, the Pratts hope to spend some of their retirement time on their boat fishing at Dworshak Dam. And, while they say they are honored to be named grand marshals of the weekend event, both admit they’re not used to such attention.
“I guess it’s a great honor,” Cindy said. “But I don’t like being in the spotlight. I’m a hermit. But we put a lot of years into this town, so ...”
Activities begin Friday at 6 p.m. at the Winchester Community Center with entertainment and a silent auction.
On Saturday, there will be a 5K fun run starting at 8 a.m. at the Gateway convenience store. Breakfast will be served at the community center from 7-9 a.m. and a car show and shine will last throughout the day.
The parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by kids games and an egg toss. Pulled pork sandwiches will be served by the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department.
The street dance will start about 2 p.m. and the fireworks begin at dusk.
