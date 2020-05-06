Finally fishing

Austin Steinwand, of Clarkston, and his brother, Carter (right), finally got to go fishing as restrictions are being lifted Tuesday in Washington. Many other anglers shared the golf course pond just west of Clarkston.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

