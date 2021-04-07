Finally ... fishing

Jake Cerny, 9, flings his arm forward to cast out into the Golf Course Pond on Tuesday in Clarkston as his mother, Angie Cerny, both of Seattle, and grandfather Howard Korn, of Clarkston, watch. The fishing allowed Jake to forget the pain of the long drive, he said. And the fishing made it worth it, he added.

 August Frank/Tribune

