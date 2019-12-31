The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is one step closer to hiring a new manager.
On Saturday, a hiring committee comprised of area business leaders narrowed the candidate list to a group of finalists.
“The committee has agreed on four and possibly a fifth finalist,” said Gary Peters, the chairman of the airport’s authority board, on Monday. “We are waiting on the confirmation for them to come to Lewiston.”
The names of those selected will not be released at this time, according to Peters, who also oversees the committee.
“Their current employment is why we are not announcing their names,” Peters said. “They’ve all asked and stressed that, so we are trying to accommodate that.”
The committee plans to further interview the finalists. A final hiring recommendation will be presented to the airport board during a special board meeting no later than Jan. 13, according to Peters.
If the airport board approves the committee’s recommendation, the person selected will likely start in their new position in mid-February.
“It’s going to be a hard decision because we have a group of great folks,” Peters said.
Peters said the new manager will be trained by interim airport manager Clarence W. “Bill” McKown Jr., who did not apply for the position.
During its selection of finalists, the committee worked with ADK Consulting, the company hired to oversee the search.
Thirty-eight people applied. ADK Consulting narrowed the field to about a dozen candidates before the committee stepped in to help ADK narrow the field further to the finalists.
The committee is comprised of Peters; Dick Flerchinger, owner of D&S Electrical Contractors; Jody Servatius, president and CEO of Twin River Bank; Gale Wilson, president of Hillcrest Aircraft Co.; and Rich Rogers, an owner of Rogers Motors.
The airport has had six managers and interim managers since 2014.
