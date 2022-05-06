Finalists named in search for next general manager for Port of Lewiston

Three finalists are being interviewed this week in the search for the next general manager of the Port of Lewiston, it was announced Thursday.
The finalists are Greg A. Morrison, of Temecula, Calif.; Caroline Troy, of Genesee; and Scott M. Corbitt, of Lewiston.
The port commissioners are conducting interviews with the candidate Thursday and today, according to a news release distributed by the port Thursday.
Morrison works for the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District in California, according to his LinkedIn page; Troy recently wrapped up a four-term stint as a representative in the Idaho Legislature; and Corbitt is the president and CEO of Valley Vision.
The three are vying to replace David Doeringsfeld, who is scheduled to retire in February of next year.
Doeringsfeld’s successor will be paid between $100,000 and $135,000 depending on experience, according to an online job listing.