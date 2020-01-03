Two airport executives are among four finalists to be the new manager of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
Joseph W. Goetz is an airport operations manager at the Crater Lake Klamath Regional Airport, which has no commercial passenger service.
Michael Isaacs is an airport manager in Pierre, S.D., where the community has direct United Airlines flights operated by SkyWest to Denver.
The other two are Matthew Maass, deputy director/state airports manager with the Oregon Department of Aviation in Salem; and Jeffrey Smith, of Portland, Ore., who most recently worked at the airport consulting firm of Mead & Hunt.
The airport authority board released the names of the finalists for the position that pays $125,000 a year plus benefits in response to a records request from the Lewiston Tribune.
“I’m certain any of these finalists would be a great leader and would be very proud to be a part of what we are trying to accomplish,” said authority board Chairman Gary Peters.
The men will travel to Lewiston next week, where they will take tours of the community Thursday and be interviewed Friday.
A search committee doing the interviews expects to tell the person who is the top choice about its decision Friday. The authority board will make the final selection at a meeting Jan. 13.
The committee is comprised of Peters; Dick Flerchinger, owner of D&S Electrical Contractors; Jody Servatius, president and CEO of Twin River Bank; Gale Wilson, president of Hillcrest Aircraft Co.; and Rich Rogers, an owner of Rogers Motors.
The airport board expects the new manager to begin the job in February, to have overlap with interim airport Manager Clarence W. “Bill” McKown Jr., who will complete his contract in mid-March. McKown did not apply for the position and will have been at the airport one year when he leaves.
Narrowing the field to four culminates a process that began in September by hiring ADK Consulting on a one-year, $36,900 contract to conduct the search.
The Atlantic Beach, Fla., firm is the same one that assisted the Spokane International Airport in finding its CEO, Larry Krauter.
“We have used their template for how they have had the most success,” Peters said.
The airport has had six managers and interim managers since 2014. The agreement with ADK carries a guarantee that if the new manager leaves for any reason other than medical issues or is fired for cause in the first four months, the firm will locate another candidate at no charge.
If a departure occurred for those reasons later in the first year, the fee for redoing the search would increase on a sliding scale, topping at about $18,500, or half of the firm’s full fee.
